Huskies Sports Wrap

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

Wrest: St. Cloud’s wrestling team cruised to a pair of home dual wins over the weekend. On Thursday the Huskies took down the #18 tanked Northern State Wolves. It was a back-and-forth match, but St. Cloud put it away with a Bryce Fitzpatrick pin to win the dual 23-15. On Saturday the Huskies cruised past the Mustangs 44-3 winning nine of the ten matches. The wrestling team will head to Eau Claire this weekend for the Don Parker open.

WBB: The Huskies women’s basketball team headed to southern Minnesota for a couple of games over the weekend. On Friday St. Cloud was in Mankato to play the #25 Mavericks. After a close first half the Mavericks exploded for 29 points in the third quarter and kept SCSU to just four. Minnesota State would go on to win 71-47. St. Cloud would shake off the loss on Saturday against the Winona State Warriors. This time it was the Huskies who had a great second half outscoring the Warriors 31-18 in the back half of the game. The women’s basketball team will travel to Crookston on Thursday to face the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles.

MBB: The men’s basketball team also travelled to Mankato over the weekend to face the #5 ranked Mavericks. Minnesota State held the cardinal and black to just 25 points in the first half to best the Huskies 88-67. SCSU would travel to Winona to try and salvage a weekend split. Once again the Huskies would half a rough first half, and even though they would outscore the warriors in the second half it wasn’t enough and the Huskies fell 77-69. The men’s team will also travel to Crookston on Thursday to face the Golden Eagles.

WHOCK: The #9/10 Huskies hosted the #1 Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend. On Friday the Buckeyes started fast scoring three goals in the first period. St. Cloud and Emma Gentry would respond scoring in the second and third but ultimately falling short 4-2. Saturday the Huskies got out to a fast start with Gentry scoring first. The Buckeyes would respond scoring the next three goals to complete the sweep with a 3-2 win. St. Cloud has been the only team in the WCHA to put up much of a fight against the Buckeyes. SCSU will travel to Madison, WI to face the Badgers this weekend.

MHOCK: The men’s hockey team welcomed the Omaha Mavericks to the Herb Books national Hockey Center over the weekend. It was a HIGH scoring affair on Friday with a total of eight goals in the second period and a total of 13 goals in the game. Sadly, for Husky fans SCSU would fall 7-6 in OT. The last time SCSU lost after scoring six goals was in 2014 against the same Omaha Mavericks. Saturday was almost a polar opposite, but the same result with the Mavericks winning 2-1 in a shootout. The Huskies travel to Colorado Springs next weekend to face Colorado College.

BASE: SCSU’s baseball team will start their season this weekend in Houston Texas with the Houston Winter Invitational. The Huskies will have three games over three days in the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid field

SOFT: The Huskies’ softball team will start their season this weekend as well with the Kelly Laas tournament. (loss with an A) Luckily for St. Cloud the tournament will be inside the Husky Dome.