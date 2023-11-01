Huskies Strong Goaltending and Blueline sinks the Mavs

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

There’s an old saying, “The best Defense is a good offense.” St. Cloud State’s women’s hockey team epitomized that saying this past weekend. In game one the Mavericks got to the Huskies first. Kennedy Bobyck wristed a shot past Sanni Ahola for the first goal the SCSU goalie has given up all year. The Huskies came storming back though scoring two goals in the first period to give St. Cloud a 2-1 lead. St. Cloud would add another goal to give them a game one 3-1 victory.

Jojo Chobak covers a puck against the Gophers earlier this season. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics.

On Saturday the Huskies looked to sweep the Mavericks. St. Cloud started early again scoring in the first period thanks to Grace Wolfe who netted her second goal of the weekend. St. Cloud once again would add another goal in the third to secure a 2-0 victory. Jojo Chobak was outstanding for St. Cloud in net stopping all 26 shots she faced to earn her second shutout of the season. With Jojo’s second shutout it tied the program record for most shutouts in a season with six. Four of the six shutouts were attributed to Sanni Ahola who currently leads the nation in shutouts. St. Cloud’s two headed monster in net has tallied a remarkable 0.64 goals allowed average with a .971 save percentage to boot as well.

This weekend St. Cloud will play the #1 ranked Wisconsin Badgers you can listen to Friday’s game on 97.5 RadioX and Saturday’s game on 88.1 KVSC.