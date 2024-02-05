Huskies Sweep Kelly Laas Tournament.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State softball team hosted the 2024 Kelly LAAS Preseason tournament from February 2-4 and swept the competition.

The Huskies defeated Black Hills State 19-3 after scoring 17 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. In that inning Maggie Fitzgerald hit two home runs for 6 RBIs. Later in the day, St. Cloud State then defeated Sioux Falls 3-1. On Sunday, the Huskies finished the tournament with a 3-2 win over Northern state.