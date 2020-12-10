Huskies Taken Down By Western Michigan

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The SCSU men’s hockey team went into Wednesday with an undefeated record. They were primed to face a winless Western Michigan team who have struggled with injuries.

In the first period, Western Michigan was down in the dumps. It was all St. Cloud State in the offensive zone early, but a timely timeout by Andy Murray flipped it around for the Broncos.

After the timeout, the Broncos were able to get their offense in motion. They scored a few minutes later to take a lead they would not give back.

After a quiet second period score-wise, the Broncos would add one right away in the third. The Huskies would try to battle back finally scoring with an empty net on a Nick Perbix goal with under twenty second left in the game.

The Huskies move to 3-1 on the season with a difficult task in front of them after two days off awaiting them. SCSU will face North Dakota on Saturday with puck drop at 4:05. Pregame will start at 3:30 on 88.1 FM KVSC.