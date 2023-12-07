Huskies Travel To Omaha, Attempt to Stay Atop the NCHC

By Alexander Fern / Sports Director / @AlexInTheBooth

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team heads to Omaha Nebraska this weekend to take on the always formidable Mavericks in an NCHC donnybrook.

LAST TIME OUT

The Huskies are coming off of a bye week last week after losing a weekend series to the Michigan Wolverines in the shape of a regulation loss, and a tie (SCSU won the shootout). But to the Huskies, it showed that they can play with the best in any conference, and against any team in College Hockey.

HEADING SOUTH

Omaha is coming off of a weekend against a common opponent after they took 2 out of 6 points vs UMD over the weekend (Regulation Loss and OT Win)

Adam Ingram (CREDIT: Bill Prout / CenterIceView)

St. Cloud State split the series in Omaha last season in a weekend which garnered NCHC Forward of the Week honors for Sophomore (then Freshman) Adam Ingram, and that weekend also gave Coach Brett Larson his 100th career win as the Head coach of the Huskies.

SCSU is 10-9-1 all time at Baxter arena in Omaha, and that barn is usually sold out every night. The atmosphere in that arena is one of the best in college hockey.

PREDICTION

A very tough prediction in all honesty. Omaha is one of the best face-off teams in the country, and SCSU has struggled in the dot as of late.

Part of that struggle is the absence of Junior Center Mason Salquist who hasn’t played since the Friday Duluth game earlier this season. He’s been dealing with lower body injury.

Sources are saying however that there is a chance that Salquist is good to go this weekend, which would be a massive plus for the Huskies.

In this league, you try to sweep at home, and split on the road. SCSU is 3-2 on the road so far this season, and swept WMU the last time they were on a road trip.

I think SCSU comes out quick on Friday and wins a 4-2 or 5-2 game. Saturday will be slower with the game going either way. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games are set for a 7:00 P.M. CST puck drop in Omaha with pregame with Gavin Nelson back in studio beginning at 6:30 on 88.1 FM KVSC. When the puck drops, Alexander Fern will handle play-by-play duties in his native state. Brian Moos will be on color, and Zac Chapman will be down ice-side.