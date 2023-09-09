Huskies Volleyball goes 3-1 In Up-North Tournament

By Carl Goenner / Assist. Sports Director

The St. Cloud State Huskies finished their first tournament of the season with a 3-1 tournament record (7-1 overall) including a win over Michigan Tech, and a loss against 23rd Ranked Central Washington.

MICHIGAN TECH

On Friday, September 8th, the St. Cloud State volleyball team faced off against

Michigan Tech University.

The Huskies got out to an early lead but Michigan Tech would continue to keep the game close throughout. SCSU would win the first set, but they would drop set 2 and that would be only their 2nd set loss of the year so far.



St. Cloud State was able to pull away in the third with the help of freshman outside hitter Shelby Kimm. SCSU would go on to take the 4th set and the victory over Michigan Tech to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Kimms recorded a career high 17 kills and 14 digs which marked her first collegiate double

double for the Freshman, and the would be 3-0 in the tournament heading into their final game.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON

The Huskies faced off against the Central Washington Wildcats on September 9th , on the last day of the Tournament. The Huskies got hot early on and won the first two sets due to strong starts from Hannah Bruskiewicz and Kenzie Foley.

However, Central Washington didn’t relent and went on to win the next three sets to hand SCSU their first loss of the season.

Foley finished with 28 kills and Bruskiewicz tallied 17 kills as well, which mark season highs for both Huskies.

NEXT UP

The Huskies are back in action on Tuesday when they take on Concordia St. Paul in the twin cities. Carl Goenner will be on the call at 6 p.m. and coverage will be provided on 97.5 RadioX