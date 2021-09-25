Huskies Win First Ever Home/Conference Game

By: Ricky Klaverkamp / Assistant Sports Director / @RKlaverkamp

The Huskies got their first conference victory and first home victory beating Northwoods University Timberwolves Friday night 3-2.

The Huskies got off to an early start with a corner caused by the attacking play of Emmanuel Iwe in the 5th minute. The resulting play led to a scramble in front with a shot that was saved by Robert Gjelaj. The resulting rebound found the feet of Andrew Garcia who slammed the ball to the back of the net giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The game did not slow down as the Timberwolves got several shots on goal mere minutes apart. All of them turned aside by Dawson Fairchild. The Huskies, not to be outdone, produced a couple opportunities that were turned aside by Gjelaj. Then, in the 16th minute, a controversial call led to a corner the Huskies would capitalize on. Zinedine Kroeten sent the corner straight to Vokota Mastilovic’s head who redirected it into the net.

With the score 2-0 the game slowed down with many shots being sent wide or high. No real opportunity would happen until the 33rd minute. Charlie Pritchard found himself with an open passing lane low near the goal line and sent a hard low cross to Andres Garcia who did not miss from point blank range making it 3-0 the score we’d have till halftime.

The 2nd half started off slow and methodical with no real opportunities were had despite the Timberwolves getting 6 shots on goals. Most were sent right on to Fairchild who was able to hold on easily.

The clean sheet looked to be intact for Fairchild before Charlie Evans took a cross that went on goal and fooled him in the 76th minute. The Timberwolves controlled the rest of the game. Mykah Skervin broke through the Husky backline and found the back of the net in the 88th minute. With a 3-2 game, the Timberwolves kept swarming and were looking to get an equalizer. Iwe came back on defense in the 90th minute preventing a key cross. Then he was able to hold the ball in the corner till the clock ran out.

This gave the Huskies their first win at home and first win in the GLIAC play. They now go to 2-4-1 Overall and 1-2-0 in the GLIAC. Meanwhile the Timberwolves fall to 1-5-1 Overall and 0-2-1 in the GLIAC.

Next the Huskies play the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals Sunday at 11:30. That game will be heard on 97.5 RadioX.