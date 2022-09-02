Huskies Wrestling Drops Schedule

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

Then St. Cloud State Wrestling team recently unveiled their 2022-23 schedule.

2022-2023 St. Cloud State Wrestling Schedule Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

The Huskies will of course start of their season with their annual red and black classic which will be hosted at Halenbeck Hall on October 27th at 7 pm.

The Huskies will then head to Rochester, Minnesota to participate in the Yellowjacket Classic tournament.

St. Cloud will have one more tournament at the Dakota-Wesleyan open on November 12th before they start dual meets.

The Huskies will start their dual meet schedule on December 4th by heading to Chadron, Nebraska for the Chadron State Duals where the Huskies will face Western Colorado, Chadron State, and San Francisco State.

The wrestling team will have a month off before they are in action again on January 6th and 7th this time at the NWCA Dual Tournament. The Huskies will be looking to capture their 7th NWCA national title after falling 1 match short last year.

The Huskies will finally open up NSIC matches on January 12th against UW-Parkside at Halenbeck Hall. St. Cloud will host Augustana three days later on January 15th.

St. Cloud will have one more home dual Minnesota State on January 21st before heading on the road. The Huskies will stop at Moorhead to face the Dragons on January 27th, and then they will travel further west to face the Northern State Wolves on the 28th.

The wrestling team will then have brief trip south to Fayette, Iowa to face the Upper Iowa Peacocks to open up the month of February. Then the Huskies will have another slate of back-to-back matches a week later. they will start at Bismark, North Dakota to grapple with the U of Mary Maunders on February 10th. The Huskies will then travel up to Minot to face the Beavers on February 11th.

Finally, the Huskies come home on February 16th to face the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs to wrap up the regular season.

The Huskies last year set a multi-divisional record for consecutive wins and had multiple all-Americans as the Huskies finished In the top 10 for another year.