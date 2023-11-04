Huskies Wrestling Kicks Off Season with Intrasquad Dual

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

#4 ranked St. Cloud State wrestling got its season started with intrasquad dual on Thursday night. The Red team defeated the Black team 23-16 with the help of a 19-point run in the last five matches of the dual.

The 125-pound match was only one of two matches that was decided by tech fall. Coner Knopick, an Iowa State transfer, beat freshman Dominic Ducato 17-1. For the first time we were able to see the new three-point takedown rule in action and it led to Knopick cruising to a victory at 125.

At 133 it was a rematch of last year’s 133 red and black match with #9 Caleb Meekins facing off Sam Spencer for the second straight year. Last year’s match was back and forth ending with a 12-10 OT win for Spencer. This year Spencer would shut down Meekins winning 8-0 making the team score 5-4.

The 141-pound weight class saw another rematch of last year’s dual with #12 Alyeus Craig reacquainting himself with Phillip Kue. Again, the three-point takedown would rear its head with Craig taking advantage of a first period takedown to claim a 4-1 victory.

Historically the 149-pound weight class has belonged to Joey Bianchini, however with Joey graduating last year the Huskies needed to find a new 149-pound wrestler. Nolan Thorne and Luke Studer looked to take the spot. Thorne would turn in a dominant 8-0 major decision to elevate team black’s team score to 12-4.

Nick Novak (left) gets his hand raised after beating Blake Legred (Right). Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

The last match before the halfway point in the match would feature returning national champion Nick Novak who is currently ranked #1. He would face Blake Legrad who was an integral utility wrestler for the Huskies last year wrestling at both 149 and 157 to give Bianchini and Novak breaks off the mat. Novak though proved he was the #1 ranked wrestler at 157 with a couple of takedowns en route to a 9-1 major decision. Team Black would have a commanding 16-4 lead over the red team heading into intermission.

During the intermission several Huskies’ wrestlers were recognized. “Tricky” Nicky was awarded his national championship ring, and Joey Bianchini received the SCSU male athlete of the year award.

Nick Novak’s national championship ring. Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

To start the second half of the Match #4 Anthony Herrera would dominate freshman Ethan Hendrickson 12-2 for a major decision for the red team, cutting the black team’s lead 16-8.

At 174 Bryce Dagel would just edge out Logan Vaugn 5-1 to keep the red team in the hunt.

184 featured two wrestlers that saw a lot of time last year with Tyson Meyer wrestling Bryce Fitzpatrick. Bryce’s two takedowns were enough to give him a 7-2 win and bring the red team within two points of the black team, with the team score now reading 16-14.

The 197-pound weight class featured #4 ranked Dom Murphey against freshman Brendon Lockart. Murphey left no doubts in Halenbeck Hall dismantling Lockart 21-6. With that tech fall it slingshot the red team in front 19-16.

The red team would cap their second half sweep of the match with heavyweight Eli Novak beating Dylan Bravo-Packer 11-2.

The red team would top the black team 23-16, and while it wasn’t an official match it was a good showcase to get Husky fans excited for the upcoming season. The Huskies first official matches will be at the Yellow Jacket open in Rochester Minnesota today (Saturday).