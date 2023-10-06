Husky Defense Helps Shutout Beavers

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @Carl_Goenner

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – On Friday October 6, 2023 the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team battled it out against the Minot State beavers in St. Cloud Minnesota.

The Huskies came out hot and their defense stood strong and held back the Beavers defense at every moment. After several unsuccessful offensive opportunities for St. Cloud State, both teams went into halftime with zeros on the scoreboard.

St. Cloud continued to control the game in the second half and with 14:05 remaining in the game, Linsey Trapino found the back of the net to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

This would all but deflate the Beavers as St. Cloud State moved on to take a 1-0 win over the Minot State Beavers.

Next UP: St. Cloud State will face off against the University of Mary on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM in Husky Stadium.