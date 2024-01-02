Husky Men’s Basketball Wins 99-52 Over Minnesota Morris In First Game of 2024

Brian Moos / Program Director

St. Cloud State needed to start 2024 on the right foot after dropping two NSIC games to end 2023. Their matchup against division three Minnesota-Morris would be the last non-conference opponent the Huskies would face of the season. The Huskies would take full advantage of an opportunity to get back in the win column, dominating the Cougars.

SCSU would explode offensively in the early stages of the game, scoring 13 points by the first media timeout. Even though the Cougars of Morris would have first possession, the Huskies would take the opening lead and never look back. SCSU was led by freshman Anish Ramlall, who was the lone double-digit scorer by halftime for either team.

St. Cloud State would lead 56-25 at halftime. They shot 58.8% from the field in the first frame and made nine of their 18 three-point attempts. Morris would hold the Huskies to 13 less points in the second half than they score in the first, but SCSU would still cruise to victory.

SCSU would have double-digit scoring outputs from Anish Ramlall (14), Jamiir Allen (13), Craig Steele (12), Vance Peiffer (11), and Wyatt Hawks (10). Hawks would also pick up 10 rebounds for a career high and for his first double-double of his career. The Huskies would feast off of Cougar turnovers, scoring 21 points off of 21 Morris turnovers, coughing up only six turnovers themselves. SCSU would get most the majority of their offensive contribution from their bench, with non-starters scoring 63 points as a collective.

St. Cloud State now improves to 6-6 overall on the season. However, they sit at 2-4 in the NSIC Conference. They will hit the road to resume conference play, with a trip to Sioux Falls and Marshall up next. SCSU has 16 games left, all being in-conference matchups, for the 2024 half of their 2023-24 season.

You can listen to St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball on the KVSC Sports Stream, which is under the Sports tab on this website, or on 97.5 RadioX.