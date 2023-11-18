Husky Volleyball Beats #1 Wayne State to Advance to Conference Championship

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/@carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn – On Saturday, Nov, 18, 2023, the St. Cloud State Huskies defeated the Wayne State wildcats 3 sets to 2 with the help of Kenzie Foley’s 26 Kills. Wayne State took the first set 25-50, St. Cloud State came roaring back to win both the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-14.

Wayne State then evened things up, winning and the 4th set 25-19. The 5th set was very tight and it wasn’t until Keeley Kurschner earned back to back service aces that the Huskies pulled away and eventually won the final set 15-11 to take down the Wildcats in the NSIC semifinals 3 sets to 2.

The Huskies move on to face off against Concordia St. Paul on Sunday, Nov, 19, 2023 at 3:00 pm in the NSIC Championship game.