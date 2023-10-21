Husky Volleyball Beats Golden Bears in Four

By Carl Goenner / Assistant Sports Director/ @Carl_Goenner St. Cloud Minn. -On Friday, October 20th, 2023 the St. Cloud State Huskies who ranked 13th in the nation faced off against the number 2 team in the nation Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears. Emma Berran and Allena Shimon each had two service aces early on and with the Golden Bears 3 Service Errors, the Huskies won the first set. Concordia St. Paul then took the second set behind Claudia Stahlke’s 5 kills. After Concordia St. Paul won the second set, St. Cloud State then forced Concordia to 7 attack errors while limiting their own and came away with the third set as well. The Huskies would then go on to take the fourth set and with a total of 11 service aces on the night, St. Cloud State took down the Golden Bears 3 sets to 1.