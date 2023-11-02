Husky Women’s Soccer Earns NSIC Regular Season Championship With 6-0 Win.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/@carl_goenner?

St. Cloud Minn. -On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles 6-0 to win the NSIC regular season championship.

Ellie Primerano led the way for St. Cloud State scoring 2 goals and 2 assists on the night. Krysten Schuster put the Huskies on the board first with assists from Quam and Primarano. Soon after, Ellie Primerano scored one of her own to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead at half time.

The Huskies continued to control the ball in the second half and the St. Cloud State offense put 4 more goals in the net while helping Jaylee Strickland earn her 7th shutout of the year and the NSIC regular season championship with a 6-0 win.