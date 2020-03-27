Jack Ahcan Heads To Boston To Be A Bruin

By Andrew Erickson / @CarvellMedia / sports@kvsc.org / Photo By SCSU Athletics

The senior captain and defenseman for the St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team Jack Ahcan has signed an entry level deal with the Boston Bruins.

The deal was announced Friday, March 27 by Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. The contract will not begin this season, if there is one to finish, but will span the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

The contract will be a two-year deal with an average annual salary of 1,137,500, a cap hit of 925,000 a year and a signing bonus of 92,500. His minor’s salary will be 70,000.

Ahcan is a 22-year-old, 184-pound left-handed offensive defenseman who has tallied 21 goals and 82 assists for 103 points in 144 games in the cardinal red and black.

Those 82 assists are tops on the record books for a Huskies defenseman over their career. Along with that is third all time

Ahcan was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team for the second year in a row this season. He is also nominated for NCHC Player of the Year.

The Bruins have been busy this college free agent season as they have inked Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman and UMD defenseman Nick Wolff.

Wolff will be a familiar face for Ahcan in the Bruins organization but maybe not a friendly one. UMD and SCSU have had some absolute battles these past four years and both of these players are ones you would rather have on your side then against you.

Huskies seniors yet to sign in the pros at Jack and Nick Poehling, Clark Kuster and Jake Whalin. Out of these KVSC only expects the Poehling brothers to sign pro contracts, preferably with the same team so they can continue to pester opposing teams’ top lines together.