Janna Haeg Signs Contract to Play Hockey in Switzerland

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / (Photos by SCSU Athletics)

Four-year standout for the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team, Janna Haeg has signed a pro contract to continue her hockey career in Switzerland for the 2020-21 season.

Heag will join former SCSU goalie Janine Alder on the Thurgau Indien Ladies club later this winter.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native tallied 10 goals and 13 assists in her 133 games played. She also earned Academic All-WCHA honors and WCHA Scholar-Athlete honors three times during her time with the Huskies.

She is planning on traveling to Switzerland at the end of August and will enter the training and game operations after the order quarantine.

Haeg and Alder will join former teammate Abby Thiessen in the pro ranks this year. Thiessen signed her contract back in late June.