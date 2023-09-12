Jenna Dominguez Earns NSIC Player of the Week

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

St. Cloud State’s women’s soccer team is off to its best start since 2013 and part of that is due to Jenna Dominguez.

Jenna Dominguez kicks the ball to her teammate in a game against U of Mary last year. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Dominguez was named the NSIC player of the week on Monday after two fantastic performances. On Friday Domiguez gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute and St. cloud would add one more goal to that total beating the Duluth Bulldogs 2-0. Then on Sunday the Huskies’ forward tallied her second goal of the week breaking a 1-1 tie with the Moorhead Dragons.

St. Cloud was 2-0 this weekend thanks in large part due to Dominguez’s two game winning goals in 86 minutes of play.

You can see Dominguez and the Huskies at home this Friday when the play the Duluth Bulldogs at Huskies Stadium at 5 p.m.