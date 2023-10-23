Johnson’s Lone Goal Helps Mustangs Down Huskies 1-0.

By Luke Pader / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud Minn. -The St. Cloud State women’s soccer team matched up against Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in a game where the Huskies dominated everywhere except for the scoreboard.

The Huskies outshot the Mustangs 23-9 while receiving 7 corners to the Mustangs 3. They even got themselves a penalty kick at the 19:41 mark of the 1st half, but the shot by Jenna Dominguez was turned away by the MVP of the game goalkeeper Kenna Conley. She made a save on all 9 of St. Cloud’s shots on goal to pitch the shutout on the road.

The lone goal in the game came from Sydney Johnson as she put a ball just past the outstretched arms of Jaylee Strickland at 79:09 to give the Mustangs the late lead and the eventual victory over the NSIC leading St. Cloud St. Huskies.

Next Up: The Huskies will head south to take on the Winona State Warriors at 1:00 PM on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona Minnesota.