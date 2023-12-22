Kiffmeyer and Sheetz Help Crush Earn 2-2 Tie.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-The St Cloud Crush and Buffalo Bison boy’s hockey matchup on Thursday, December, 22, 2023 finished in a 2-2 tie. The goals for St. Cloud came from Max Kiffmeyer and Jackson Sheetz with Kiffmeyer scoring his first of the year. Buffalo got goals from sophomores Brandon Rodenwald and Ylitalo.

The first period ended with a score of 0-0 and it looked like the second would finish the same way. That is, until St. Cloud’s Max Kiffmeyer scored his first goal of the year with 2:38 remaining in the second period to give the Crush the lead.

The Buffalo Bison started the third period off hot as Brandon Rodenwald tied the game up at the 1:35 mark of the period. Less than a minute later, Russell Ylitalo scored once again for the Bison to give them a 2-1 lead early in the third period. Jackson Sheetz for St. Cloud then tied it up with a shot from behind the net, scoring off the back shoulder of Buffalo goaltender Max Varner. The teams would then go into overtime, but neither team would score and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.