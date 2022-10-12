Kohn Earns Her 5th Shutout of the Season in Huskies Women’s Soccer’s 0-0 Tie

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter

The Concordia St. Paul (CSP) Golden Bears came out of the gates with something to prove as they began the game with consistent offensive pressure. However, St. Cloud State was able to withstand the Golden Bear’s early push with the help of Evie Kohn’s goaltending and some very strong defensive play. St. Cloud would stop Concordia’s late offensive push and would go into halftime with only three shots compared to CSP’s six with no score.

Coming out of halftime, the Huskies played much more aggressively and soon had several goal opportunities that were stopped by CSP goaltender Ashlyn Waldon. Evie Kohn stopped every shot in the match and St. Cloud State’s defense continued to shine. The Huskies held the Golden Bears to ten shots and only two shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory, with the match ending in a 0-0 tie.