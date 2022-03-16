Matt Reimer Out as SCSU Men’s Basketball Coach

by Blake Theisen / Sports Director / @blake_theisen

St. Cloud State University announced on Wednesday that they will not be renewing the contract of men’s basketball head coach Matt Reimer.

Reimer had been the head coach for the Huskies since 2014. Prior to that, he had been with the program since 1995 spending 3 years as a graduate assistant and 17 years as an assistant coach.

“We appreciate and thank Coach Reimer for his dedication and years of service as a head and assistant coach for our men’s basketball program, and all he did for our student-athletes, department, alumni, and University,” St. Cloud State Director of Athletics Heather Weems said in a news release on Wednesday. “At this time, we will move in a new competitive direction in the leadership of our men’s basketball program.”

Reimer had just completed his eighth season as head coach of the Huskies. It was also their worst season during his tenure as the Huskies finished 11-18 and made an early exit in the NSIC Tournament.

In the release, the Huskies announced they will be conducting a national search for it’s next head coach. There was no clarity given on any of the assistant coaches, however long time assistant Chad Welk has been removed from the teams online coaching roster. Assistants Drew Wichers and Trevon Marshall remain listed.

In his eight years, Reimer finished with a 129-102 record, good for 5th most wins all-time, and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, 2019).