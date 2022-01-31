Mustangs Outlast Huskies in Double Overtime

By: Adam Larson / KVSC Sports Reporter

After battling Southwest Minnesota State through regulation and overtime the St. Cloud

Men’s basketball couldn’t keep the momentum, losing 93-86 in double overtime



The Huskies battled the Mustangs all night, having opportunities at the end of

regulation, as well as overtime, to win the game at the buzzer.



Anthony Roberts notched his 10th double-double of the season, leading all scorers with

28 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.



Caleb Donaldson was second with 24 points, scoring 17 of those points in the last 7

minutes of regulation and both overtimes. Kenny Byers led Southwest with 23 points

and 11 rebounds in the contest.



The Huskies have a busy week ahead of them. St. Cloud has a make-up game on Feb.

1 against Minnesota-State Mankato at 6 p.m. before a weekend matchup with Northern

State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and Minnesota-State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on

Saturday.