NCHC Announces Plans For 2020-21 Season

(Photo by SCSU Athletics)

Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced their plans for the 2020-21 season on Friday. The 26 game schedule will include two different parts and two different divisions.

The first part of the NCHC’s 2020-21 campaign will begin in Omaha, Neb., over the first three weeks of December in a pod type format. During those three weeks, the Huskies will play ten games. During those ten games, SCSU will face the four out of division teams twice and one divisional team twice as well.

The divisions for the 2020-21 season are to prevent travel as much as possible for each team in the second part of the season. The Huskies will be in the East division with Minnesota-Duluth, Western Michigan, and Miami.

In the second part of the season, SCSU will play 16 games against divisional opponents at home arenas. The second part of the season will kick off during the first week of January and stretch through the first weekend of March. The Huskies will play eight games on the road and eight at home.

The NCHC said the schedules and overall plans for parts one and two would be released in the coming weeks.