NCHC PLAYOFFS: Huskies Host Broncos; How to Tune In This Weekend

By Alexander Fern / Sports Director /@AlexInTheBooth

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team hosts the Western Michigan Broncos this weekend in the first round of the NCHC tournament. All games will be aired live on KVSC.

Brian Moos and Zachary Chapman will be in the booth all weekend alternating play-by-play and color commentary duties every other game for the series. Alexander Fern will be on ice side reporting duties and Max Steigauf returns to the pre/post-game and intermission report beat for the first time this season. Pregame begins 30 minutes before puck drop for every game this weekend.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:30 PM, pregame will begin on 88.1FM at 7:00 with Max.

Puck drop on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) will be at 6:00 with a 5:30 pregame.

