NWS offers two more certified spotter trainings in Stearns County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Along with the training at St. Cloud State University later this month, the National Weather Service is offering two more opportunities in Stearns County for people to become certified spotters.

The National Weather Service will hold two Skywarn Trainings on Wednesday, April 3, at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

The first class will go from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the other from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To pre-register, contact Robert.Brezinka@stearnscountymn.gov.

Visit the National Weather Service website to see the full schedule of Skywarn classes offered throughout Minn. and Wis.

Read more: SCSU to offer National Weather Service certified spotter training