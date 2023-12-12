Osseo Girls Basketball downs St. Cloud Crush behind Choi’s 22.

By Carl Goenner/Assistant Sports Director/ carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Tuesday, December, 12, 2023 the St. Cloud Crush girls basketball team was defeated by tem Osseo Orioles. Jaelyn Choi of the Orioles led the way scoring 22 points in the Osseo victory. The Orioles got out to a fast start and would let up and went into halftime with a five point lead. Even when the Crush got out to a 3 point lead in the second half, Osseo came back and moved on to earn their fourth straight win.