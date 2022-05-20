Quincy Henderson Takes The Reigns of SCSU Huskies Men’s Basketball

Coach Q will be the 14th coach in Husky Men’s Basketball history. Quincy had his introductory press conference Wednesday after being the first of three coaching candidates to have their open forums.

Credit: SCSU Men’s Basketball

The former Associate Head Coach at West Texas A&M will be tasked with turning around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2018. Given his pedigree at West Texas, that shouldn’t be a problem. He helped the Buffaloes to a NCAA Division II National Final appearance last year. He has a winning track record as a player too. Henderson was a part of 2 National Championships at Winona State as a guard for the Warriors.

The Men’s Basketball program at St. Cloud State is in a awkward spot with their two best players leaving via the transfer portal and not many rotation players left for next year. Henderson has stressed the importance of the players still sticking around and building around them, rather than blowing it all up.

It won’t be easy for the men’s squad in the early stages of Henderson’s tenure. The NSIC continues to produce great basketball with teams like Northern State at the top. During Henderson’s open remarks he notes the strength of the Northern Sun. “It’s a great conference, it’s a great league, it’s a great region.”

Quincy Henderson posses the ability to build a great program in the granite city. He stressed recruiting and developing the right people to St. Cloud. “It starts with recruiting elite Division II players, developing those players, and putting them in a system where they can develop.”

Henderson brings a lot of optimism for the future of Husky basketball. Being a major part of recruiting one of the best Division II programs in the nation will create a buzz at Halenbeck. But Coach Q knows the reality facing him in his first year. “Not going to focus on wins and losses right now. I’m going to focus on laying the groundwork for the future of the program. I don’t plan on taking any shortcuts to get there.”

The first days of the Henderson era at St. Cloud State are upon us. It sounds like he is just as excited as Husky basketball fans are. “I’m excited about where things are headed and what we can accomplish here at St. Cloud State.” We’ll see what the future holds for SCSU Men’s Basketball, but for now they’ve got a great new leader to right the ship.