Rossi reaches a New Milestone as the Huskies Sweep the Beavers

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter

The Huskies got out to an early five point lead vs the Bemidji State Beavers on Thursday night and continued to pour it on much in part to Kenzie Foley’s powerful attacks. After taking the first set 25-15, the Beavers stepped it up a notch but St. Cloud would not be denied as they took the second set as well.

The Husky blockers played a big part in slowing down Bemidji State in the third set and Phebie Rossie would get her 358th block moving her up to 4th all time in blocks at St. Cloud State. The Huskies would go on to win the 3rd set 25-18 to earn a clean sweep of the Bemidji State Beavers.

The Huskies next match will put them on the road against Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday, October 22nd.