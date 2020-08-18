Rox Continue Home Success in 10-0 Win Over Mankato

Rox 10, Mankato 0

The Rox would look to continue their three-game winning streak in their final matchup with the MoonDogs on Monday.

St. Cloud jumped out to an early lead in the first inning after Ben Norman tripled to start the inning. Jack Kelly reached base on a fielder’s choice and was credited with an RBI.

Later in the fourth inning, the Rox scored three more runs to extend the lead. Collin Montez and Sam Ireland both hit RBI-singles and Cody Kelly walked in a run with the bases loaded.

The offensive attack for St. Cloud continued in the seventh inning as Ben Norman crushed a two-run double and the Rox plated five more runs.

RJ Martinez got the start for the Rox and pitched seven innings, struck out a season-high ten batters and was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

With the win, the Rox have now won 13 straight games at Joe Faber Field and improve their home record to 17-2 this season.

St. Cloud also moved into first place of the Minnesota/Iowa pod and lead Waterloo by a half-game.

With three games remaining for the Rox, the magic number to clinch first place is three as the champion will be determined off of winning percentage.

St. Cloud will travel to Rochester to play a two-game series starting Tuesday and then finish the season at home against Willmar on Thursday.