Rox Hitting Comes Alive Late in Win Over Waterloo

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Rox 3, Waterloo 2

The Rox would try and improve on their four-game winning streak as they started a two-game series against first place Waterloo on Sunday.

The Rox fell behind 2-0 early in the game and didn’t see their first run of the game until the sixth inning.

With two outs, Jack Kelly singled to right field and scored Kodie Kolden for the Rox first run of the game.

Later in the seventh inning, Collin Montez blasted a pinch-hit double down the right field line. The Rox would eventually load the bases and Kolden would score Montez on a sac-fly that tied the game at two.

In the eighth inning, the Rox would go ahead 3-2 after Jordan Barth scored Tyler Finke with a sac-fly to right field.

Noah Myhre was stellar for the Rox out of the bullpen as he struck out four batters and only allowed two hits over the final three innings.

RJ Martinez started the game for the Rox and pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs.

St. Cloud has now won five consecutive games and looks to sweep Waterloo in this two-game home set on Monday. First pitch set for 7:05