Rox Shut Out Mankato in Game One of Series

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Rox 7, Mankato 0

Coming off of a rough two days in Waterloo, the Rox returned home on Wednesday in hopes of a bounce back series against Mankato. With Mankato being so close in proximity to St. Cloud, the series is split, a game apiece, in each of the team’s home ballparks.

The Rox put on their best pitching performance of the year in the game, holding the MoonDogs bats to only three hits in the contest. The pitching efforts of Luke Albright, Will Anderson, Noah Myhre, and Justin Kelley were enough to also keep the MoonDogs scoreless in the affair.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nick Marinconz, Cal Poly, would open the scoring for the Rox with a home run to leftfield. The Rox would add one more in the fifth, as well.

Another ball would find its way over the fence in the seventh, this time off of the bat of Luke Roskam, Nebraska. The Rox would tally another in the seventh as well as three more in the eighth to bring home a 7-0 win.

This win brings the Rox back to five hundred on the season with another matchup looming with the MoonDogs on Thursday in Mankato. The Rox currently sit third in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod, two and a half games back of the Waterloo Bucks.