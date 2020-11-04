SCSU Alum Schmid Resigns With The WhiteCaps

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Minnesota’s NWHL team, the Whitecaps, announced four signings on Wednesday including a resigning of a former Husky. Haylea Schmid, who last played a game in 2013 for the Huskies, will be playing her fourth consecutive season for the Whitecaps.

Schmid’s journey with the Whitecaps started when the team was an independent team in 2017-18. Since then, though, the team has joined the NWHL and kept Schmid on the team throughout. Schmid has scored 13 points in 31 games since the team joined the NWHL.

The Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup in their inaugural season in 2018-19 and qualified for the championship game again last season before the pandemic forced the league to cancel the game.