SCSU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Two Crucial Wins Against Minnesota Crookston

2/12/21 – St. Cloud State 74 – Minnesota Crookston 70

After two losses last weekend, the Huskies desperately needed a sweep to stay in the playoff picture. St. Cloud State started the weekend with much improved defense, holding Crookston to only 25% shooting in the first half. The Huskies shot 50% themselves, and held a 47-24 lead at the half.

The Huskies went cold in the second half, shooting only 29%, and the defense looked off as well. The men’s team gave up 46 points on 58% in the final twenty minutes.

St. Cloud State never let go of the lead, but Crookston cut the lead to as little as two points in the final minutes. Ryan Bagley made four free throws in the final ten seconds to keep the Eagles at bay. The Huskies won 74-70.

Anthony Roberts put up 23 points, his eighth 20+ game of the season. Josh Tomasi and Matthew Willert also pitched in double digit points. The Huskies shot under 40% for the first time all season, making only 27 of their 68 shot attempts.

2/13/21 – St. Cloud State 78 – Minnesota Crookston 59

The Huskies had a close win on Friday night, but they came up big with another win on Saturday afternoon.

St. Cloud State opened the game with poor defense, giving up 38 points on 58% shooting, but shot 48% for 33 points themselves to stay within reach. The Huskies gave up 6 made threes in the first half, which made it hard for them to come back

The Huskies looked like the team we saw in the first half of Friday night’s game, shooting 56% for 45 points in the second half on Saturday. The defense was much improved as well, with St. Cloud State giving up only 21 points on 27% shooting in the final twenty minutes.

Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with 25 points, and Anthony Roberts, Josh Tomasi, and Ryan Bagley combined for 43 points themselves.

The men’s team won 78-59, putting themselves at third place in the NSIC North and cementing the Huskies in the playoff race. To clinch a playoff spot, St. Cloud State needs at least one win next weekend against the 5-6 (4-6 in-conference) Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.



