SCSU Men’s Hockey Hires Dave Shyiak As Associate Head Coach

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

The Huskies men’s hockey team added a new face to their coaching staff on Saturday, as they hired Dave Shyiak to fill in the role of Associate Head Coach of the program.

Shyiak, a graduate of Northern Michigan, has been coaching in college hockey since the 1995-96 season. He started with his alma mater serving as an assistant coach and working his way up to Associate Head Coach.

After being on staff with NMU for ten seasons, Shyiak got an opportunity to become the head coach for Alaska-Anchorage. He served as head coach of the Seawolves for eight seasons winning eighty games.

Shyiak then became an amateur scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2013-14 season. In the following season, Andy Murray brought him on staff at Western Michigan as an Associate Head Coach. He served in that role for the NCHC foe for six years.

He now takes on the same role for the Huskies under head coach Brett Larson for the upcoming season, filling the spot that former coach Mike Gibbons left vacant.