SCSU Men’s Hockey Names Captains for 2020-21

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Brett Larson announced on Wednesday that the Men’s Hockey program will be led by Sartell native, Spencer Meier, during the 2020-21 campaign. The junior defensemen, Meier, has played in 72 games for the Huskies, but will add a “C” to his jersey for the 28 games this season.

Larson also announced that the alternate captains for this season will be Seamus Donahue, Kevin Fitzgerald, and Luke Jaycox.

This is not the first time Seasmus Donahue has wore an “A” on his jersey for the Huskies. Donahue, a grad-transfer from Michigan Tech, served as an alternate-captain of MTU during the 2019-20 campaign. Michigan Tech, of course, are also nicknamed the Huskies.