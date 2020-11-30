SCSU Men’s Hockey Preview: 12/1 vs. Western Michigan

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Puck drop is finally upon us on Tuesday night when the men’s hockey team will hit the ice against Western Michigan. The two teams were scheduled to play in the playoffs before the season was canceled.

The game will be the first of the year for both teams and will be played in the Omaha pod. This is one of nine SCSU games that will be played in the pod. One good thing about the pod being played in Omaha is that the Huskies are undefeated in Baxter Arena since it opened in 2015.

As every year passes, new faces come in and out of the program. New faces to look forward to are grad-transfers Seamus Donahue and Jared Cockrell and freshman Veeti Miettinen. The two grad-transfers were brought in to help the team mature faster, which was mentioned by coach Brett Larson on NCHC Media Day.

Miettinen, a Finnish freshman, arrived late due to some visa problems, but once he arrived, his impact was felt around the team. What helps with that is having fellow country-men Jami Krannila on the same line.

Western Michigan will not be an easy opponent to face on night one. Last season, WMU swept SCSU in their lone regular season series.

Western Michigan . WMU has had over 3000 minutes of practice since September. The Broncos will also have some fresh faces in the lineup as they bring in 11 freshmen.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 on Tuesday night, which will be broadcasted live on 88.1 FM KVSC.