SCSU Men’s Hockey Signs Three Recruits for 2021-22

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by YHH

The Huskies announced that three recruits have signed National Letters of Intent on Friday. The three recruits include Josh Luedtke, Jack Peart, and Mason Salquist.

Luedtke, a former state champion defenseman, announced his commitment to SCSU in May. He won his state champion with the Minnetonka Skippers in 2018. He is currently playing for Des Moines in the USHL where he put up twenty points last season.

Jack Peart, from Grand Rapids, captained the Thunderhawks last season to a 17-7-1 regular season record. Last season, Peart was over a point per game player on the blue line for Grand Rapids. He is currently playing in the USHL with Fargo.

Mason Salquist looks to be the third Husky to come from Grand Forks in the past handful of years following in the shoes of Jon Lizotte and Jacob Benson. Salquist put up over 140 points during his high school career. He scored 27 points last season with Fargo of the USHL, and will team up with Peart this year there.