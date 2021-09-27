SCSU Men’s Soccer Falls to SVSU

By: Ricky Klaverkamp / Assistant Sports Director / @RKlaverkamp

The Huskies fell to the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals by a score of 5-0 on Saturday.

The game started even with both teams feeling eachother out. Then in the 21st minute a defensive lapse led to a cross from Danny Barlow that fell straight to the feet of Alex Gloshen who took one touch on the ball and put it past Dawson Fairchild for the first goal of the game. A few minutes later a second cross ended in controversy. Eddie Saydee was called on a foul and cautioned which led to a penalty kick. Barlow did not miss and in the 29th minute it was 2-0. Then in the 43rd minute Chidie Nnolim sprung Brady Walker on a breakaway. Walker tucked his shot on the short side of Fairchild leading to a 3-0 lead going into the half.

The Huskies substituted Gage Steiner for Fairchild at half. The Cardinal’s would not be denied even with the change in goalie. In the 47th minute Tom Worm took a shot that beat Steiner five-hole. The Huskies would eventually get some chances with their first shot on goal occuring in the 75th minute. The Cardinal defense stood strong all game however. Only allowing 2 shots on goal off of 6 shot attempts. The Cardinal offense got one last goal in the 86th minute. Alex Gloshen took a corner kick which found the head of Joshua Rubin beating new goalkeeper Matthew Janke and making it 5-0 to end the game.

The Huskies drop to 1-5-1 overall and 1-3-0 in the GLIAC. Meanwhile the Cardinals rise to 6-2-0 overall and 3-1 in the GLIAC now sitting in 2nd place.

The Huskies take on another hard team next week in Parkside next Friday. The game will be broadcasted on 97.5 RadioX as part of a soccer doubleheader. Coverage starts with the Women’s team taking on Southwest Minnesota State at 5:00.