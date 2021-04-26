SCSU Softball Goes 2-2 on Weekend Vs. #20 Winona, Upper Iowa

By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski037 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

St. Cloud improved their record to 20-12 on the season after series vs. Winona and Upper Iowa.

The Warriors would sweep the Huskies in their two-games on Saturday even with Raven Vanden Langenberg hitting a homerun and driving in three in the first game. SCSU would lose by scores of 4-5 and 1-3.

The cardinal and black would to Sunday to get back in the win column vs. the Peacocks.

St. Cloud would pick up wins by scores of 8-4 and 15-0 (5 innings). SCSU would hit a couple of long balls and Jasmin Estrada would drive in a couple in the Game One victory. Game Two, State would find their rhythm behind Lauren Kirchberg’s stellar performance on the mound. Lydia Krueger would also hit her first career HR at SCSU.

The Huskies take on the SMSU Mustangs in Marshall, MN this Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.