SCSU Takes Down North Dakota In 5-3 Win

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

SCSU had two days to regroup after their 2-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon to Western Michigan. The Huskies knew that they would have to face North Dakota on Saturday who came into the game ranked number one in the country.

The Huskies came out of the gates hot scoring a goal under a minute into the game. Sam Hentges scored the goal that put the Huskies ahead early. North Dakota answered forty seconds later with a goal of their own to tie it up at one.

With twelve minutes to go in the first period, UND would take a penalty to send the Huskies to the power play. Up to this point, the Huskies had not been able to strike on the man advantage. Eight seconds into the power play, the Huskies changed that with a goal from Easton Brodzinski.

Early in the second, North Dakota would score to tie the game back up at two. Zach Okabe would answer for SCSU at the eleven minute mark of the period. The Huskies started to pull away in the game when Fitzgerald tallied the Huskies second power play goal of the game.

The beginning of the third period would be quiet. With just over five to go, Jami Krannila would extend the Huskies lead to three. UND would add score on a penalty shot, but it was too little too late. The Huskies won their fourth game of the season and upset the number one team in the country.

The Huskies are back at it again on Sunday night facing Omaha. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 with pregame starting around 7:30 on 88.1 FM KVSC or streamed on kvsc.org.