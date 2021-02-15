SCSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lori Fish Earns 200th Win as Huskies Sweep Crookston

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After a big sweep on the road against Bemidji State last weekend, the St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team would finally head back to Halenbeck Hall for their final home games this season.

02/12/21 – Minnesota Crookston 49 – St. Cloud State 59

The Huskies got off to another fast start in the first quarter, as they jumped out to a 15-9 lead, thanks to strong defensive play. SCSU would maintain their lead and go into the halftime break leading by 10.

In the third quarter, Crookston was able to find their groove offensively as they connected on a few 3-pointers and would eventually tie the game at 29.

In the fourth, the game remained close with 3:24 remaining, but Brehna Evans hit clutch shots down the stretch to help the Huskies pull the game out.

SCSU scored 21 points in the final quarter while shooting 46% from the field, 3-4 from behind the arc and 6-6 from the free throw line.

Brehna Evans led SCSU with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals. Nikki Kilboten collected her first double-double of the season with 13 points, ten rebounds and three blocks.

02/13/21 – Minnesota Crookston 55 – St. Cloud State 72

In game two, Crookston was able to get off to a better start, as they lead by three after the first ten minutes.

St. Cloud State battled throughout the game as they shot 40% in the second quarter, but trailed by two entering the half.

SCSU was finally able to take the lead entering the fourth quarter and they didn’t look back as they outscored Crookston 20-7. The Huskies’ defense held Crookston to 1-12 from the field in the final ten minutes.

Tori Wortz lead SCSU with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nikki Kilboten put together another strong performance with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brehan Evans and Erin Navratil were also able to reach double figures.

With the win on Saturday, head coach Lori Fish earned her 200th win as the Huskies head coach. She is currently in her 13th season as the head coach.

The Huskies have now moved into second place in the NSIC North Division and have won four-straight games, with one week remaining in the season.

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team (9-3 overall, 6-2 in-conference) will travel to take on Minnesota-Duluth (8-0 in-conference) on Friday and Saturday.