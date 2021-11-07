Shea Powers Huskies Into Tourney with OT Clincher

By: Josh Wheeler

In a game of NSIC implications for the Huskies and an opportunity for the Bulldogs to play spoiler – both teams brought their best game to Husky Stadium Friday afternoon.

It was a back and forth battle for both teams but it was the the first half where the Huskies offensively kept possession in their zone getting an early start as Claire Shea would take a feed from Jenna Dominguez to punch it in at the 13th minute, however the Bulldogs would answer the call with a goal of their own in the 29th minute, Jacqueline Jares tying it up for the Bulldogs. Minnesota-Duluth would come out firing in the second half of play as they would control the majority of the possession throughout as they held strong on defense and offense keeping the offensive pressure of the Huskies to a minimum.

Huskies would once again find their offensive structure in overtime leading to the game-winning tally by senior forward Claire Shea in the 102nd minute tucking one in high and tight over the head of Duluth goalkeeper Sophia Grenz, Shea scoring her second goal of the night. Both goals by Shea would seal the game for the Huskies as they clinch the 7th seed in the NSIC.

Redshirt freshman Evie Kohn making 8 saves on the season.

Huskies move on to face the 2nd seed Augustana Vikings Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. in Sioux Falls, SD in the first round matchup of the NSIC tournament.