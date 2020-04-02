St. Cloud Blizzard Hire Two Former NHLers On Staff

The North American Hockey League’s St. Cloud Blizzard have hired Corey Millen as Head Coach and Tom Chorske as General Manger.

The new hires will begin responsibilities immediately for the local club.

Millen has been successful in the NAHL already with a Robertson Cup under his belt in 2015 with the Minnesota Wilderness. The Cloquet, MN native played for the University of Minnesota and clocks in at 3rd all time for team scoring. He also spent eight season in the NHL and twice was an Olympian.

Chorske spent 11 seasons in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils. After retiring he signed on with Fox Sports North and has been there since.

The Blizzard had a rough season their first year in St. Cloud going 10-37-4-1 with only 25 points on the year before the shut down from COVID-19. The team above them in the division had 56 points.