St Cloud Crush down Willmar Cardinals despite 10 Minute Major.

By Carl Goenner/Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud Crush boys hockey team defeated the Willmar Cardinals 4-0 on home ice on Thursday, December, 14, 2023. Senior forward Joe Hess was given a 5 minute major and a 10 minute game misconduct for an aggressive hit late in the second period. The hit was on Willmar’s Griffin Heid, who was injured badly on the play and did not return to the game.

Before the hit by Hess, Nick Bierschbach, Devan Finnegan and Beau Keller each scored in the second period to give St. Cloud a 3-0 lead. The St. Cloud Crush killed each penalty but each team committed 3 more penalties in the 3rd period including a 5 Minute major for boarding on St. Clouds Ty Zack. After one more goal in the third period, the Crush finished with a 4-0 victory over the Willmar Cardinals.