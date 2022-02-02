St. Cloud Crush Girl’s Hockey Has Disappointing 25th Anniversary

Sartell/Sauk Rapids Spoils the Fun at the MAC

A Central Lakes Conference matchup between the Crush and the Storm’n-Sabres Monday had plenty of importance surrounding it.

The Crush on Monday celebrated a milestone, as the combined High Schools of St. Cloud Apollo, Cathedral, and Tech have joined forces on the ice sheet to play Girl’s Hockey together for now 25 years.

Going along with the anniversary, Former Icebreaker great, Minnesota Golden Gopher, and current US National Hockey Player Anne Schleper had her jersey retired pregame.

After No. 12 was put into the rafters it was time to play some hockey. What resulted was a game that the Crush will probably want back.

First Period

After a quiet start to the first period, a couple of minor penalties charged to the Crush put the Sabres on the Power Play. The Sabres made the Crush pay as Defenseman Anna Lundeen netted her second goal of the season. The Crush headed to the first break down 1-0, despite outshooting Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12-6.

The second and third periods provided some explosive play, as the folks at the scorers’ table definitely got their money’s worth out of the MAC goal horn.

Second Period

It started with 2 goals from the Crush, coming from Forwards Katherine Bell and Ava Schmidt. That second goal from Ava Schmidt was on the penalty kill, making it the only shorthanded goal in the game. These two goals gave the Crush their first, and only lead, of the contest.

To finish the second period the Sabres responded by scoring two goals within 30 seconds of each other. One on the power play from Chloe Reiter and the other from Brayley VanDenBerg. Shots in the period were 11-9 in favor of the Crush as the Sabres entered another intermission with a one-goal lead.

Third Period

Sartell/Sauk Rapids wasted little time in the third, getting a goal from Kelly Carriere, her ninth on the season. The Crush responded through their top goal scorer Katherine Bell. She scored 2 goals back to back for her 18th and 19th goal of the season. With those goals she tallied her second hat trick of the season.



However, Brayley VanDenBerg was not to be outdone. She also got 2 back to back goals and got her own hat trick, first goal coming on the power play and the second goal was scored on an empty net late in the contest.



The Sabres came away victorious 6-4, spoiling the night for the Crush. Although for St. Cloud they did not do themselves any favors by spending plenty of time in the penalty box.

Senior Katherine Bell herself was charged with 21 official penalty minutes, which included 3 minor penalties, and a 5 minute major penalty along with a 10 minute game misconduct for head contact. Bell wasn’t the only Crush player charged with a misconduct. Teammate Molly Burkstrand was given one for a late cross-check that sent a Storm’n Sabre into the boards and injured. The Crush amassed 41 penalty minutes in total, and Sartell/Sauk Rapids went 3 for 7 on the power play.

The Crush will look to bounce back on Friday night against Brainerd/Little Falls at the MAC. The Storm’n Sabres will face Moorhead on Thursday, who is coming off of a top-10 win vs Fergus Falls.