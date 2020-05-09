St. Cloud NAHL Team Rebrands to Norsemen

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

In the summer of 2019, the Brookings Blizzard packed up their things and headed east to come to St. Cloud to settle into their new home. Less than a year later, they are finishing their move by rebranding to a new name.

With their move last summer occurring so late in the relocation season, they did not have enough time to change much. This offseason, they got right to business with changing the team’s name to the St. Cloud Norsemen.

This is one of many changes to occur this offseason. Back in early April the team announced changes in the head coach and general manager positions.

Former Olympian Corey Millen will fill the role of head coach, and Fox Sports North analyst Tom Chorske will play as the team’s general manager.