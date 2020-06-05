St. Cloud State Starts Their Alumni Challenge

By Collin Rutkowski / @CRUTKOWSKI37 / sports@kvsc.org

St. Cloud State University Athletics started their Alumni Challenge last Wednesday to raise money to complete the Halenbeck Hall Strength and Conditioning Center.

Finishing the Conditioning Center will be a big factor in recruiting and the moral of all of the Division 2 programs at the University and every dollar raised will be matched up to $100,000.

For more information on how to donate, go to www.scsuhuskies.com/alumnichallenge.

Video on the 2020 SCSU Alumni Challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMc4-eue7X8