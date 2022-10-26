St. Cloud State Walks Away with a Draw Against Parkside

Written by Gavin Nelson // @_Gavin_NelsonWX

On Sunday, October 23rd – St. Cloud State University faced UW-Parkside on the final day of Homecoming and Senior day. The Huskies would end the draw 2-2. This was by far the Huskies strongest performance all season. This tie has a promising horizon for the team’s future.

Zinedine Kroeten runs to catch a ball. Credit: Kaityln Zuehl

Overall game stats, Parkside had 15 shots versus the Huskies 7. Shots on Goal, Parkside had 9 and St. Cloud State 3. Huskie’s goalkeeper a redshirt senior number 1 Gage Steiner had 7 saves on the afternoon. When on the neutral side of the field, Steiner made some close but incredible saves.

To get the scoring started, 14-minutes into the first half, it would be Parkside’s number 4 a sophomore Mario Bolado. This would be his second goal of the season. The first goal for the Huskies wouldn’t come until almost 77 minutes into the match, and it would be the Huskies number 15 a sophomore Philip Caputo who would tie match late. Not even five minutes later, Caputo would get another goal to make it 2-1 a give the Huskies a 1 score lead. 5 minutes before the end of the game, Parkside would make on stronger attempt and redshirt freshman number 11 Alejandro Martinez would tie the game 2 a piece. The match would ultimately end in a tie. My player of the game for this match, is number 15 Philip Caputo. Tallying two points for the Huskies just 5 minutes apart. Overall, Caputo has had an impressive start to his career with St. Cloud State. Last season he played in all 18 games and has played in every game this season. Looking at his stats from this, 5 Shots, 3 Shots on goal, 2 goals from the match versus Parkside, and 2 assists.

UP NEXT: The Huskies will be back up home on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m. to face off against the Upper Iowa Peacocks for their final regular season game.