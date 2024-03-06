Tech’s Big Two Help Tigers Advance in Sections Tournament.

On March 5, 2024, the St. Cloud Tech boys basketball team defeated the Little Falls Flyers in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals. Both Tameron Ferguson and Mehki Edwards each finished with 27 points on the night to help the Tigers earn an 82-56 win.

The first half started fast and both teams found shots in the paint. Palmer Baynes then nailed a three pointer and the Tigers were able to pull away. Mekhi Edwards tallied 17 points in the first half and helped the Tigers bring a 40-26 lead into half time.

St. Cloud kicked the second half off with a bang as Mekhi Edwards drained a 3 pointer early on. The Tigers then got the fast break rolling and were able to extend their lead even more.

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers went on to defeat the Little Falls Flyers 82-56 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals behind 27 points from both Tameron Ferguson and Mehki Edwards.

Next Up:

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers advance to the Section 8AAA Semifinals.

They head to Detroit Lakes Senior High School this Friday to take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7:00 PM.

Photo Credit: Tech Highschool Activities Dept.