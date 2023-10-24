Tiger Football Falls in Section Quarterfinals

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ Bemidji Minn. -On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 the St. Cloud Tech Football team traveled up north to take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks in the section 8AAAAA Quarterfinals.

The Tigers scored first followed up by the lumberjacks and soon it was tied 21-21 at half time. The second Half started fast and the Tiger defense recovered two fumbles in the third quarter that both resulted in touchdowns but missed the extra point for the second.

However, the Lumberjacks stayed in the game and with 5 minutes left drive down the field to take the lead 49-47. The Tigers then roared down the field fast and were set up for a game winning field goal. The Lumberjacks blocked the field goal and took home a 49-47 win over the Tech Tigers ending the Tigers season.